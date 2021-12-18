Androulakis: 'We want a new relationship of trust with citizens' | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Newly elected leader of KINAL party Nikos Androulakis said he aspires to a new relationship of trust with citizens, in his first interview to TA NEA newspaper.
"Current conditions require a real movement, not a new party bureaucracy, we want a new relationship of trust with the citizens. A party that is united, credible, assertive, autonomous," he pointed out.
Describing his political strategy, KINAL's leader noted that he has received a strong mandate to help the party grow further and be "a leading political force, with a social democratic governance proposal." He also added that the era when KINAL "had to say who it will side with is ending, irrevocably."
