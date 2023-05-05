 Androulakis presents priorities of PASOK-KINAL's political program - iefimerida.gr
Androulakis presents priorities of PASOK-KINAL's political program

PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis presented the party's political program on Friday, along with the list of names the party will include for state deputies.

The 12-point program has a strong socialdemocratic and reformist agenda, directed to specific productive and social groups, he said. It is a guideline "to negotiate and draw up a coalition government." The party will be involved in negotiations for a coalition government from the start if it receives a strong two-digit percentage on May 21.

The 12 points include the following, with a selection of examples:

1. Changes in the state (transparency and strengthening of independent agencies, among others)

2. Human rights (no discriminations; a new investigative committee on wiretapping)

3. Work with rules and dignity (annulment of ruling New Democracy laws on shifts, layoffs; upgraded wages for the public sector)

4. Rebirth of the National Health System (protecting its public status; higher rate of funding from the Recovery Fund)

5. Investment in education (extroverted universities; upgraded career training)

6. Decent pensions (new bonus for low pensions)

7. Second chance for weak borrowers (reintroduction of primary residence protection; protection of agriculture properties)

8. Young people at the forefront (subsidies to businesses for full-time jobs; support for young mothers)

9. Fair and progressive taxation system (lower taxes at work; emergency taxation of large companies in key sectors)

10. Development 'Made in Greece' (prioritizing domestic production; linking tourism with all economy sectors)

11. Environment (energy network investments; support of agencies managing ecosystems)

12. Support for farmers (subsidies for equipment, fuel, and energy; resolving lack of workers)

