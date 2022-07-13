Androulakis: PASOK seeks specific measures to support the income of Greeks - iefimerida.gr

"PASOK is fighting for the obvious and specific regarding the high cost of living, with specific measures that protect the Greek people's income by creating an effective protection and security web, with setting at risk the last 10 years' sacrifices for the country's fiscal consolidation" underlined PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis on Wednesday at a press conference where he presented his party's positions on the high cost of living.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Androulakis criticised the government for its policy in response to the cost of living crisis, saying that "the criticism and our proposals indicate the ideological differences we have with ruling New Democracy. The social-democratic policy, wherever implemented in EU, reduces the inequalities because it invests based on social criteria and not clientelism."