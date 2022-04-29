Androulakis: Mitsotakis and Tsipras at fault for Greece's reliance on natural gas & record-high energy bills - iefimerida.gr

The premier and main opposition party leader were criticised by PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis in an interview on Friday over their policies and proposals to fight energy price hikes.

In statements to TRT TV of Thessaly, central Greece, Androulakis said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis did not take a strong enough stance to protect households from high energy bills, while SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras introduced an amendment to ask consumers not to pay the adjustment clause until the courts decide. Both of them "are entirely responsible for Greece's massive reliance on natural gas, which is leading bills to record highs compared to other countries," KINAL's leader said.

Androulakis proposed that Greece should turn for help to the European Commission's tools, used by European countries. "Some countries put a ceiling on retail prices - which is what Greece should do - and others, like Spain and Portugal, were granted an exemption and are putting a ceiling on wholesale prices, of 50 euros per MW. They achieved this because their dependence on natural gas is minimal - it's 2.5 times lower than Greece's dependence," he explained.

The problem is not deciding between former PM Tsipras and Mitsotakis, but between them and a policy of specific solutions. "This is the dilemma, and I am asking the Greek people to build trust between us," Androulakis said.