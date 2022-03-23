Androulakis in Lisbon on Monday to meet with Antonio Costa - iefimerida.gr

Opposition PASOK-KINAL president Nikos Androulakis is to visit Lisbon on Monday, March 28, and meet with Prime Minister and leader of the Portuguese Socialist Party Antonio Costa.

Androulakis, at his meeting with Costa, is expected to focus on policies for the best use of the Recovery Fund, on Portugal's programme for building 26,000 residences to be rented to young couples using social criteria, in order to address the continuously increasing cost of housing, as well as ways to enhance the openness of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Costa and Androulakis are also expected to discuss the need for a common European front against the energy crisis, the repercussions of the war in Ukraine and the new strategy that the EU must adopt regarding a Common Foreign Policy and Defence Policy.

In addition, Androulakis is to have successive meetings with Portugal's Economy and Digital Transition Minister Pedro Siza Vieira, the Minister for Planning Nelson de Sousa, Infrastructure and Housing Minister Pedro Nuno Santos, Deputy Minister responsible for Housing Marina Gonçalves, Secretary of State for Internationalisation Eurico Brilhante Dias, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and vice president of the Party of European Socialists (PES) Francisco André, the deputy secretary of the Portuguese Socialist Party José Luís Carneiro and the head of international relations, Jamila Madeira.