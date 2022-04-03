Androulakis: It is the time of unity, not division - iefimerida.gr

"It is the time of unity, not division," PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis said on Sunday, adding that PASOK has the huge national responsibility to unite the Greek people and help it relive days of national dignity and social justice.

Androulakis addressed the Regional Pre-Conference of the party for Public Health at the Vellidis conference centre in Thessaloniki.

"This period needs a substantial progressive discourse, a discourse that will embrace problems with logic and not one whose priority will be petty party interests and division. We experienced these and the Greek people paid the cost," he underlined.

"So we have a huge national responsibility. Through public debate, through our reconstruction, through our daily effort to unite the Greek people. It is a time of unity and not a time of division. We are discussing this with everyone with a single goal: our country, the Greek people, to relive days of social justice and national dignity, because this is the legacy of the democratic party - national dignity and social justice. That was represented by PASOK and that is what we are becoming day by day as a strong force. All generations together understand the need for this party to play not a regulatory role, as (Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis or (main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis) Tsipras want, but a leading role that will turn the page in our country."