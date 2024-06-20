 Androulakis Challenged in Pasok Leadership Debate - iefimerida.gr
Androulakis Challenged in Pasok Leadership Debate

Nikos Androulakis
Nikos Androulakis / EUROKINISSI
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

In a marathon joint session of Pasok’s Political Council and Parliamentary Group, Nikos Androulakis grappled with mounting pressure and strategic decisions.

 As the leadership election looms, Mr. Androulakis remained evasive about specific timelines but committed to a unifying proposal for the party’s Central Committee.

Haris Doukas stressed the urgency of Pasok’s success. 

“I want Pasok and the broader democratic coalition to rise to the challenge now,” he said during a book presentation.

Mr Androulakis faced a barrage of criticism, even from former allies, over the party’s performance. 

His recent interview with ERT, where he hinted at potential expulsions, drew sharp reactions.

The prevailing sentiment is that the constitutionally mandated 2025 election date is no longer feasible, given the pressing leadership issue.

