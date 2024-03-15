Androulakis asks voters to place their trust in PASOK in the European elections - iefimerida.gr

The leader of PASOK-Movement for Change Nikos Androulakis conducted a tour in northern Evros on Friday.

Androulakis commented on the visit made by the Prime Minister to the "Metaxa" anticancer hospital, mentioning that there is a need for hiring in specialties missing from the National Health System, resulting in thousands of surgeries being on waiting lists.

He asked the Greek voters to place their trust in PASOK in the upcoming European elections. As he stated, a strong PASOK will serve as an obstacle and barrier to the arrogance, impunity, and corruption of New Democracy.

Androulakis also affirmed that he stands by the Greeks in the border regions.