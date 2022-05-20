Ambassador of Switzerland Kjelsen visits Crete - iefimerida.gr

The Ambassador of Switzerland, Olaf Kjelsen, on Friday visited the Regional Authority of Crete, where he had a meeting with the Deputy Regional Governor of Heraklion Nikos Syrigonakis.

The meeting was attended by the Consul of Switzerland, Jacques Baudevin, and the Consul of Austria and representative of Switzerland, Marita Karatzi.

Issues related to the strengthening of trade-economic relations, tourism and culture between Crete and Switzerland were discussed between the Deputy Regional Governor of Heraklion and the Swiss Ambassador.

Syrigonakis thanked Kjelsen for his visit to the Region of Crete and at the end of the meeting souvenirs were exchanged.