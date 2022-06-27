Alice Cooper given tour of Acropolis Museum; concert at Herodion tonight - iefimerida.gr

Several internationally known musicians and producers including Alice Cooper were given a tour of the Acropolis Museum by its director Nikos Stambolidis on Sunday, according to information and photos released by the museum on Monday.

Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Desmond Child, Alice Cooper, Rita Wilson, The Rasmus, Kip Winger, Chris Willis, Andreas Carlsson, Tabitha Fair and Greece's Fivos, Sakis Rouvas, and George Lebessis, are in Greece for a concert on Monday evening to support the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece.

"Desmond Child Rocks the Parthenon" will take place at the ancient Herodes Atticus Odeon ("Herodion") below the Acropolis under the aegis of the Greek Ministry of Culture and the Athens Municipality.

The live concert will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.