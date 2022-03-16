Alexis Tsipras will have meetings on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Alexis Tsipras will have meetings on Wednesday with the presidencies of the Association of Municipal Water Supply Companies and the Federation of Bakers of Greece.
Specifically, at 13:00, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader, will meet with the presidency of the Association of Municipal Water Supply Companies and at 14:00 he will meet with the presidency of the Federation of Greek Bakers. The meetings will take place at the party offices.
