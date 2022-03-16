 Alexis Tsipras will have meetings on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr
Alexis Tsipras will have meetings on Wednesday

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras / Giannis Panagopoulos EUROKINISSI
Alexis Tsipras will have meetings on Wednesday with the presidencies of the Association of Municipal Water Supply Companies and the Federation of Bakers of Greece.

Specifically, at 13:00, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader, will meet with the presidency of the Association of Municipal Water Supply Companies and at 14:00 he will meet with the presidency of the Federation of Greek Bakers. The meetings will take place at the party offices.

