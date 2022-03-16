Alexis Tsipras will have meetings on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Alexis Tsipras will have meetings on Wednesday with the presidencies of the Association of Municipal Water Supply Companies and the Federation of Bakers of Greece.

