Alexandroupolis signs agreement for direct flights to Larnaca in Cyprus - iefimerida.gr

Alexandroupolis Mayor Yiannis Zamboukis, the Eastern Macedonia-Thrace Region's councillor for tourism Athanassios Tsonis and the vice-president of the Cypriot travel agency Top Kinisis Travel, Elena Tanou, on Tuesday announced the signature of a Memorandum of Cooperation for the development and operation of direct flights between Alexandroupolis and Larnaca in Cyprus.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The new flight is a part of the municipality's efforts to promote the area's tourism product in Cyprus and is envisaged to start from the Easter holidays in 2024, with charter flights between the airports of the two cities.