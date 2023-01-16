 Air passengers from China must present negative Covid tests until Jan. 31, says CAA - iefimerida.gr
Air passengers from China must present negative Covid tests until Jan. 31, says CAA

Ταξιδιώτες από Κίνα στο αεροδρόμιο της Ρώμης
Ταξιδιώτες από την Κίνα στο αεροδρόμιο της Ρώμης / Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

A negative coronavirus PCR or rapid test will be required of air passengers from China until January 31, said Greece's Civil Aviation Authority in a notam on Monday.

All travelers from China must have been tested negative by PCR within the last 48 hours or alternatively to have been diagnosed negative in a rapid test within 24 hours before their arrival in Greece, it was noted.

