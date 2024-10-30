AIA records 9.8% revenue rise in Q1-Q3 2024, passenger traffic up 13.3% - iefimerida.gr

The Athens International Airport (AIA) announced on Wednesday that its total revenues and other income increased by 9.8% to 509.0 million euros in the first nine months of the year, with all revenue streams demonstrating substantial improvement.

Net Profit reached 195.1 million euros, up 6.4 million euros or 3.4%, compared to 188.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

More specifically, total revenues and other income rose by 9.8% to 509.0 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, compared to 463.61 million euros in the previous year. Strong growth of 13.3% in passenger traffic plus successful commercial activity contributed to momentum across both air and non-air activities.

Adjusted EBITDA soared by 16.9% to 339.9 million compared to the same period last year, driven by strong revenue growth, operational efficiencies and high EBITDA margins (66.8%).

According to the announcement, the airport’s passenger traffic totaled 24.6 million, marking a 13.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023 attributed to robust passenger traffic growth, with numbers significantly surpassing the already strong 2023 levels by 9.8% during the peak summer period (July to September).

Domestic and international passengers surpassed the 2023 levels by 7.3% and 16.0%, respectively.