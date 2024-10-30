 AIA records 9.8% revenue rise in Q1-Q3 2024, passenger traffic up 13.3% - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

AIA records 9.8% revenue rise in Q1-Q3 2024, passenger traffic up 13.3%

Athens International Airport
Credits: Eurokinissi
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The Athens International Airport (AIA) announced on Wednesday that its total revenues and other income increased by 9.8% to 509.0 million euros in the first nine months of the year, with all revenue streams demonstrating substantial improvement.

Net Profit reached 195.1 million euros, up 6.4 million euros or 3.4%, compared to 188.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

More specifically, total revenues and other income rose by 9.8% to 509.0 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, compared to 463.61 million euros in the previous year. Strong growth of 13.3% in passenger traffic plus successful commercial activity contributed to momentum across both air and non-air activities.

Adjusted EBITDA soared by 16.9% to 339.9 million compared to the same period last year, driven by strong revenue growth, operational efficiencies and high EBITDA margins (66.8%).

According to the announcement, the airport’s passenger traffic totaled 24.6 million, marking a 13.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023 attributed to robust passenger traffic growth, with numbers significantly surpassing the already strong 2023 levels by 9.8% during the peak summer period (July to September).

Domestic and international passengers surpassed the 2023 levels by 7.3% and 16.0%, respectively.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ