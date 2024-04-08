AI conference to bring distinguished speakers to Thessaloniki on April 25-27 - iefimerida.gr

The Artificial Intelligence Conference, Greece's largest AI conference, will be one of the sideline events of the annual BEYOND 2024 international fair taking place in Thessaloniki on April 25-27.

BEYOND's theme is 'The Age of AI. Unlocking Potential'. According to organizers, the fair will "dive into the potential, the challenges and the impact of AI on both industry and society," and will include distinguished speakers from Greece and abroad.

Keynote speakers include MIT Media Lab's Director of Computing Michail Bletsas (on Friday), and HTC Global Vice-President of Corporate Development Alvin Graylin (on Saturday).