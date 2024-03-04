Afternoon surgeries at state hospitals to begin shortly, Health Min Georgiadis tells parliament - iefimerida.gr

Afternoon surgeries, that will help reduce long waiting lists at state hospitals, will go into effect within the next few days, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Greek parliament on Monday during a briefing, as the relevant ministerial decision is at the National Printing House.

As soon as the decision is published, the surgeries can begin.

"Just a while ago, the Joint Ministerial Decision of the Ministries of Health and Finance for afternoon surgeries was sent to the National Printing House for publication. This means that within the next two to three days, it will be published in the Greek Government Gazette (FEK), meaning that afternoon surgeries will start immediately thereafter in Greece," stated the Health Minister, adding that he is very proud that they are starting during his tenure, given that discussion on the issue began as far back as 1992.