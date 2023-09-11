 Aegean national highway shut down at Tempi valley due to overflowing - iefimerida.gr
Aegean national highway shut down at Tempi valley due to overflowing

«Κωπηλατοδρόμιο» η εθνική οδός Λάρισας - Θεσσαλονίκης: Αδιάβατη μετά τα Τέμπη - Απίστευτες εικόνες
The Aegean Motorway, linking northern and southern Greece, is closed off at the Tempi valley section due to overflowing by Pinios River, the managers said on Monday.

There is extensive flooding in the Gyrtoni-Sykourio region.

The sections operating normally are between Thessaloniki and Leptokarya, and from the Nikea (Larissa) junction to Athens, both sections being open to traffic in both directions.

