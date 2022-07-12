Aegean Airlines & Hellenic Petroleum sign SAF supply agreement - iefimerida.gr

Αegean Airlines and Hellenic Petroleum on Tuesday signed a strategic agreement for the use of sustainable aviation fuel SAF, effectively putting Greece on the map of green air transport.

More specifically, Hellenic Petroleum Group, through its subsidiary EKO, will supply 'Macedonia' airport in Thessaloniki with SAF, making Aegean the first Greek airline, one of only a few in Europe, to be using sustainable aviation fuel on a regular basis.

With this agreement, the two groups pave the way for the timely adjustment of the country with the goals of an expected European legislation on the mandatory use of SAF up to 2% by 2025 in all EU airports.

The two companies said the plan was to expand the use of SAF including Athens International Airport.