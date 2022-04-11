 Additional humanitarian aid mission to leave Athens for Odessa on Tuesday, under auspices of foreign ministry - iefimerida.gr
Additional humanitarian aid mission to leave Athens for Odessa on Tuesday, under auspices of foreign ministry

Humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people was received on Monday by Greece's consul general in Odessa, Dimitris Dochtsis.

The aid was provided under the auspices of the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry with the help of the Region of Attica, the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC), the Doctors of the World (Hellas) and the supermarkets Sklavenitis, along with the support of the Boubouras Foundation. It includes food, personal care goods and pharmaceutical supplies, and is in addition to a mission accompanied by FM Nikos Dendias to Odessa on April 3, the ministry said.

A fourth humanitarian mission by the HRC will leave Athens on Tuesday for Odessa. It will include 50 tons of humanitarian goods of immediate need by the population, including foods with a long shelf life, bottled water, antiseptic, pharmaceutical supplies, and three generators, the ministry said. This mission will be accompanied by foreign ministry official responsible for humanitarian assistance Alexandros Diakopoulos.

