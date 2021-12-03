 Actor and director Dimitris Lignadis indicted to stand trial | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
Actor and director Dimitris Lignadis indicted to stand trial

Photograph: EUROKINISSI / Vasilis Rempapis
Dimitris Lignadis, the actor and director accused of raping four teenage or young adult males, was on Friday indicted to stand trial before a Mixed Jury Court by a Misdemeanours Court Justices Council, which also ordered that he remain in custody until his trial.

The court accepted the prosecution's arguments that it should reject the jailed actor's claim that the charges were part of a frame set up for artistic and political reasons and that he should remain in jail as a high risk for a repeat offence.

A date for the trial will be sent within the next few days.

