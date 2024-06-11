Acropolis site may have to shut down due to high temperatures, ministry says - iefimerida.gr

The ancient site of the Acropolis may shut down from 12:00 to 17:00 due to a forecast for very high temperatures in the coming days, the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday, although an official decision is pending.

Specifically, the ministry said, "As already announced by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Athens and the Organization of Managing and Developing Cultural Funds, it is possible the ancient site of the Acropolis may have to shut down from 12:00 to 17:00 due to a forecast for high temperatures in the coming days."