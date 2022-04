A 5.2 magnitude earthquake "woke up" Kythera at dawn.

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 04:51 on Wednesday in the sea 41 km southwest of Kythera (249 km southwest of Athens), according to an announcement by the Geodynamics Institute of the Athens National Observatory.

5.2 Richter tremor shakes Kythera / Νational observatory of Athens