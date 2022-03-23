25th March: Roads in central Athens to close on Thursday and Friday for national holiday parades - iefimerida.gr

The Hellenic Police on Wednesday announced the imposition of traffic measures on Thursday and Friday, when roads in the centre of Athens will be closed to vehicles for the school and military parades for the March 25 national holiday, which marks the start of Greece's 1821 revolution against Ottoman rule.
During that time, there will also be changes to public transport routes.
Starting at 6:00 on Thursday, both parking and stopping will be forbidden on the following roads and the first block of those that intersect them:
- Achilleos (from Karaiskaki Square to Thermopylon)
- Lenorman
- Kolokynthous
- Vourvahi
- Petmeza
- Kallirois (from Vouliagmenis Avenue to Petmeza)
- Karolou
- Marni
- Anthipolohagou St. Regoukou
- Vassilisis Olgas (until the end of the military parade the following day)
- After 10:00 until the end of the parade on:
- Vassilis Amalias Avenue
- Vassilisis Sofias Avenue
- Vassilisis Georgiou I
- Panepistimiou
- Syggrou
- Anonymous road to Lycabettus Peripheral Road (From 12:00 until 19:30 on Friday
On Friday, starting at 6:00 and until the end of the military parade, the following roads will be closed:
- Vassilisis Sofias Avenue from Vasileos Konstantinou to Vasilissis Amalias
- Irodou Attikou
- Vassileos Georgiou II
- Vassileos Georgiou I
- Vassilisis Amalias
- Panepistimiou
- Omonia Square
- Pireos up to Iera Odos
- Athinas
- Agiou Konstantinou
- Karaiskaki Square
- Patission (up to Alexandras Avenue)
- Th. Deligianni (up to I. Metaxa)
- Syntagma Square
- Filellinon
- Stadiou
- Syggrou (from Am. Frantzi to Dionysiou Areopagitou)
- Akadimias
- Vassilisis Olgas
- Athanasiou Diakou
