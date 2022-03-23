25th March: Roads in central Athens to close on Thursday and Friday for national holiday parades - iefimerida.gr

The Hellenic Police on Wednesday announced the imposition of traffic measures on Thursday and Friday, when roads in the centre of Athens will be closed to vehicles for the school and military parades for the March 25 national holiday, which marks the start of Greece's 1821 revolution against Ottoman rule.

During that time, there will also be changes to public transport routes.

Starting at 6:00 on Thursday, both parking and stopping will be forbidden on the following roads and the first block of those that intersect them:

Achilleos (from Karaiskaki Square to Thermopylon)

Lenorman

Kolokynthous

Vourvahi

Petmeza

Kallirois (from Vouliagmenis Avenue to Petmeza)

Karolou

Marni

Anthipolohagou St. Regoukou

Vassilisis Olgas (until the end of the military parade the following day)

After 10:00 until the end of the parade on:

Vassilis Amalias Avenue

Vassilisis Sofias Avenue

Vassilisis Georgiou I

Panepistimiou

Syggrou

Anonymous road to Lycabettus Peripheral Road (From 12:00 until 19:30 on Friday

On Friday, starting at 6:00 and until the end of the military parade, the following roads will be closed: