The will of Mikis Theodorakis opened -Who inherits the Acropolis house | ΕΛΛΑΔΑ | iefimerida.gr

Five successory wills of the Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis were officially opened.

The first will of the great music composer was drawn up in 2011, while

the last in April 2021, each being complementary to the other.

Mikis Theodorakis mentioned Nikos Kouris, the "self-proclaimed Theodorakis", in his will, thanking him for spreading his work and calling his family not to take a stand against.

He does not name Nikos Kouris his son, but rather clearly he mentions

Nikos Kouris’ habit to call himself by the family surname Theodorakis.

Mikis Theodorakis’ will asks his family to make a museum of the house he lived in, just across the street from the Acropolis Hill, while his car is donated to a foundation.

As reported a few days ago on Alpha's "T-Live show” the five wills of Miki Theodorakis, had been drawn up as under pressure imposed by 2015 events, that had him having his first will changed.

Moreover, it is noted that the opening of the will comes in the shadow of the injunction filed by Margarita Theodorakis against Nikos Kouris, the man who claims to be the M. Theodorakis own son.

In fact, the Court of First Instance, in a temporary injunction issued on 30/9/21, banned Nikos Kouris from using the surname Theodorakis entitled only to his biological children, until the injunction application is heard.