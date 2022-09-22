Thessaloniki port concession amendment ratified, parties object to lack of late-delivery fines - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Parliament plenary ratified the amendment to the 2018 concession agreement on the use and management of certain areas and assets at the Thessaloniki Port, on Thursday.

Support votes came solely from the ruling New Democracy party, while most opposition parties voted against it. PASOK-KINAL and Greek Solution voted "present".

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Shipping & Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis, whose ministry submitted the bill, said that Greece's privatization agency Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) had completed evaluations of the 10 peripheral ports of Greece and large investors had expressed great interest in them, particularly for Alexandroupolis, Kavala, and Iraklio, besides that of Igoumenitsa.

Opposition parties expressed their objections that the agreement did not include fines if the concessionair failed to complete the project on schedule, and accused the government of not having the public interests in mind.