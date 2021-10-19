January the 12th the mixed jury court to summon first Greek #metoo case -Sailing trainer accused of rape of 11 years old athlete | ΕΛΛΑΔΑ | iefimerida.gr

On January the 12th the mixed jury court will be summoned to judge the senior sport official, who is remanded in custody accused of raping the underaged sailing athlete.

The first #metoo Greek case, following the paving the way Bekatorou case, is to appear before the public prosecutor.

The date the court will be holding a trial for the remanded in custody, senior sport officer accused of sexual abuse, is the 12th of January 2022.

The trial of the senior sailing official accused of sexual assault is coming to light a decade after the event is to have taken place.

The document was lodged at the Registry of the Court, after the Olympic gold medalist, Sofia Bekatorou, in accordance of rights with the suer, testified.

The victim reasserted that from the age of eleven years old onwards, she was partaking in sexual relationship with the defendant, who is charged with systematic rape, systematic child seduction and sexual abuse.

After the victim’s testimony, the senior sailing officer was arrested in no time, was presented to the public prosecutor, where he claimed he was in a relationship with the victim.

Prudently the defendant accepted charges

Impeachment proceedings against the Sailing Federation official were immediately initiated. The public prosecutor pointed at the dock and marked that the defendant shamelessly admitted having sexual relationship with the underaged athlete. «He blatantly took advantage of the girl’s young age and the parents’ trust» he remarked.

The prosecuting officer’ proposal was accepted by the judicial court. He was heard clearly stating that «the defendant imposed sexual and psychological violence on the underaged athlete, threatening her not to dare dig up the embarrassing facts to her parents».

The case has surfaced after Sophia Bekatorou cut the road for the Greek #metoo, opening the way for men and women to come out legally against seniors who had been abusive in sexual or other manner, both in the athletic and artistic society.

The case came as a shock

The senior sailing officer’s statetement, namely that he was having an affair with the underaged girl and moreover wanted to marry her, has shocked the public to the core. He went on to testify that «I have loved her dearly and so has she, I was loving her more and more, day by day, I was dedicated in body and soul, I walked out of the relationship I was having when I met her, it was all out of my love. There is no way a rape can be repeated over and over. If it were rape it would have happened once or twice, no chance it would have repeated itself. She wanted it. She wanted it even more than I did, and I happen to carry quite some evidence to prove it».

The 38 years old senior officer made no attempt to deny the accusations, going on to argue that he could see no wrong done. “I was positive this was the girl I would build a family nest with, I felt on solid grounds, my being senior to her sixteen years of age seemed no problem whatsoever. In the old days it used to be like that. Nothing wrong there. I had great hope she would grow to the wife of mine».

