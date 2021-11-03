 Island of Tinos: Grand catamaran farewell -A grand pirouette [video] | ΕΛΛΑΔΑ | iefimerida.gr
Island of Tinos: Grand catamaran farewell -A grand pirouette [video]

Τήνος καταμαράν
Super Express
The Super Express speedboat catamaran completed this year's presence on the Cyclades, sailing from Rafina. It bid farewell with a grand flying pirouette at Tinos island, on Sunday.

As arxipelagos.gr writes, captained by Cpt Ioannis Vouchelakos, the large Golden Star Ferries speedboat paid an honourable farewell to the people of Tinos, with a 360-degree turn and a long lasting hissing.

The impressive video was captured by bypasser, Mr. George Polykandritis from Tinos.

