HRADF asks for improved offers for Igoumenitsa port - iefimerida.gr

Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) on Thursday announced that its board of directors unsealed the three financial offers submitted for the acquisition of 67% of the share capital of Igoumenitsa Port Authority.

Following the unsealing of the financial offers, the Fund's board decided to commence the process of improved financial offers. Offers were submitted by the following investment schemes (in alphabetical order):

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

ATTICA HOLDINGS SA & AKTOR CONCESSIONS SA GRIMALDI EUROMED CONSORTIUM SpA - MINOAN LINES SA & INVESTMENT CONSTRUCTION COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL SA THPA SA

Deloitte Business Solutions SA and Euroconsultants SA are acting as financial advisors; Your Legal Partners, Drakopoulos & Vassalakis Law Firm and Alexiou Kosmopoulos Law Firm as legal advisors; and Doxiadis Associates as technical advisors to HRADF in the tender process.