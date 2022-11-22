Fishing boat with roughly 500 migrants on board towed to Paleochora - iefimerida.gr

A fishing boat with a large number of migrants on board was safely towed to the Cretan port of Paleochora, Hania on Tuesday, accompanied by a Hellenic Navy frigate and a Coast Guard patrol vessel. The boat was towed by an Italian-flagged fishing boat that took part in the search-and-rescue operation.
According to the passengers, who called the European emergency number 112, roughly 500 individuals were on boat. A search-and-rescue operation was immediately launched.
The fishing boat was located in the sea area 18 nautical miles south of Paleochora.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο