ENEL energy group unveils strategic plan for Greece - iefimerida.gr

Italian multinational ΕΝΕL group plans to immediately speed up its investment plan in Greece, leaving the door open to possible expansion of its activities to other sectors by 2025, it said on Tuesday.

Presenting its strategic plan for the period 2023-2025, the electricity and gas manufacturer and distributor said it planned to invest up to 37 billion euros to expand its renewable energy power to 75 GW from 59 GW currently.

ENEL's CEO Francesco Starase said Greece, along with Australia, was part of the "Stewardship Model" which will lead to third-party investments of around 15 billion euros. This means that ENEL will reach business partnership for its future investments in the country.