Ευρωεκλογές 2019: Νίκη έκπληξη στους Ολλανδούς σοσιαλιστές δίνουν τα exit poll

Netherlands, Ipsos final exit poll:



Changes after Brexit



PvdD (GUE/NGL) currently at 0, after Brexit at 1

PvdA (S&D) currently at 5, after Brexit 6

VVD (ALDE) currently at 4, after Brexit 5



More information: https://t.co/4Pow63ixOA