Τεράστια ροζ φλαμίνγκο στο Met Gala 2019 -Η απίστευτη διακόσμηση [βίντεο]

View this post on Instagram

They say that making an entrance is key, and where is that more true than at the #MetGala? But, on the first Monday in May, grand entrances aren’t just for the guests. Thanks to @raulavilainc, the event’s designer, the @metmuseum’s Great Hall and its stairs transform annually into a floral-filled wonderworld. Tonight, after celebrities ascend the grand staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they will gaze upon a bow-legged water fowl, standing 25 feet tall and comprised of 30,000 flowers. Above, watch as this year's grand entrance for #MetCamp comes to life. Tap the link in our bio for more stunning centerpieces from #MetGalas past.