Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψήφιοι των Grammy 2027 και μεγάλη πρωταγωνίστρια είναι η Raye, η οποία προηγείται με 11 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ ακολουθεί η Ροσαλία με εννέα.

ΣΥΝΟΨΗ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΜΕ ΑΙ Η Μπιγιονσέ γράφει ιστορία, καθώς γίνεται η πρώτη καλλιτέχνιδα που συγκεντρώνει 100 υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Grammy. Το ιστορικό ρεκόρ σημειώθηκε με την υποψηφιότητά της στην κατηγορία Best R&B Solo Performance για το τραγούδι της.

Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy 2027 έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027. Θα διεξαχθεί στο Crypto.com Arena του Λος Άντζελες με ζωντανή τηλεοπτική μετάδοση από τα δίκτυα ABC, Disney+ και Hulu.

Στις κορυφαίες γενικές κατηγορίες, για τον «Δίσκο της Χρονιάς» και το «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς» ανταγωνίζονται μεγάλα ονόματα, όπως οι Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Raye και Rosalía, διεκδικώντας τα πιο σημαντικά βραβεία.

Στις επιμέρους κατηγορίες, η Raye και η Olivia Rodrigo ανταγωνίζονται στα Pop βραβεία, ενώ στην κατηγορία Rock ξεχωρίζουν οι υποψηφιότητες των Phoebe Bridgers, The Rolling Stones και Foo Fighters, αναδεικνύοντας την ποικιλία των καλλιτεχνών.

Από 7 υποψηφιότητες έχουν οι Έλα Λάνγκλεϊ, Μιράντα Λάμπερτ, Ολίβια Ροντρίγκο και Φοίβη Μπρίτζερς. Οι Μπρούνο Μαρς, Λέον Τόμας και Ολίβια Ντιν έχουν από 6.

Η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, η Αριάνα Γκράντε, η Lady Gaga και η Μαντόνα βρίσκονται επίσης στη λίστα.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Grammy: Γράφει ιστορία η Μπιγιονσέ

Η Μπιγιονσέ με την υποψηφιότητά της στην κατηγορία Best R&B Solo Performance, με το «Morning Dew (Donk)», έγινε η πρώτη καλλιτέχνιδα που συγκεντρώνει συνολικά 100 υποψηφιότητες στον θεσμό και σημείωσε ιστορικό ρεκόρ.

Τα Grammy 2027 θα πραγματοποιηθούν στις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027 στο Crypto.com Arena του Λος Άντζελες και θα μεταδοθούν ζωντανά από ABC, Disney+ και Hulu.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες των Grammy 2027

Γενικές κατηγορίες

1. Record of the Year

- «Man I Need» – Olivia Dean

- «Choosin' Texas» – Ella Langley

- «I Just Might» – Bruno Mars

- «WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!» – RAYE

- «the cure» – Olivia Rodrigo

- «Berghain» – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

- «The Fate of Ophelia» – Taylor Swift

- «Dracula» – Tame Impala with JENNIE

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

2. Album of the Year

- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

- Dandelion – Ella Langley

- The Romantic – Bruno Mars

- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE – RAYE

- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo

- LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA

- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

3. Song of the Year

- «Berghain» – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

- «Choosin' Texas» – Ella Langley

- «the cure» – Olivia Rodrigo

- «hate that i made you love me» – Ariana Grande

- «I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)» – Taylor Swift

- «Man I Need» – Olivia Dean

- «Risk It All» – Bruno Mars

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!» – RAYE

4. Best New Artist

- Angine de Poitrine

- Geese

- Ella Langley

- Slayyyter

- Sienna Spiro

- Don Toliver

- Remi Wolf

- The Womack Sisters

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

5. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

- Tony Berg

- Dernst «D'Mile» Emile II

- Noah Goldstein

- Miranda Lambert

- Mike Sabath

6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

- Amy Allen

- Edgar Barrera

- RAYE

- Joybeth Taylor

- Theron Thomas

Pop & Dance/Electronic

7. Best Pop Solo Performance

- «Man I Need» – Olivia Dean

- «Risk It All» – Bruno Mars

- «WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!» – RAYE

- «Τhe cure» – Olivia Rodrigo

- «Sauvignon Blanc» – ROSALÍA

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

- «RUNWAY» – Lady Gaga, Doechii

- «Bring Your Love» – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

- «Click Clack Symphony.» – RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer

- «The Life of a Showgirl» – Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

- «Dracula» – Tame Impala with JENNIE

9. Best Asian Pop Music Performance

- «Sunset Kiss» – BABYMETAL, Polyphia

- «Unang Kilig» – BINI

- «BANG BANG» – IVE

- «404 (New Era)» – KiiiKIII

- «YES» – LiSA

- «VISA» – SB19

10. Best Pop Vocal Album

- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

- petal – Ariana Grande

- The Romantic – Bruno Mars

- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. – RAYE

- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

11. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

- «Lights Burn Dimmer» – Fred again.., Jamie T

- «I Feel So Free» – Madonna

- «CRANK» – Slayyyter

- «My Old Ways» – Tame Impala

- «Melatonin» – Tinashe

- «Music» – underscores

12. Best Dance Pop Recording

- «Blue Moon» – Zara Larsson

- «Danceteria» – Madonna

- «Life Boat.» – RAYE

- «DANCE...» – Slayyyter

- «Too Easy» – Tinashe

13. Best Dance/Electronic Album

- CONFESSIONS II – Madonna

- SEXISTENTIAL – Robyn

- SOMA – Skrillex

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA – Slayyyter

- DEADBEAT – Tame Impala

14. Best Remixed Recording

- «Beto's Horns (Fred Remix)» – Fred again.. & Tom Norris

- «I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)» – Austin Millz

- «Love Sensation» – Stuart Price

- «Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)» – Chris Lake

- «A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix» – Boys Noize

- «WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!» – David Guetta & Hypaton

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Rock, Metal & Alternative

15. Best Rock Performance

- «Sarniezz» – Angine de Poitrine

- «Lost Boys» – Phoebe Bridgers

- «Trinidad» – Geese

- «What's Wrong With Me» – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

- «In The Stars» – The Rolling Stones

16. Best Metal Performance

- «The Edge of Perfection» – Anthrax

- «Hive Mind» – Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry

- «Your Ghost Again» – Mastodon

- «Let There Be Shred» – Megadeth

- «End of You» – Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

17. Best Rock Song

- «In The Stars» – The Rolling Stones

- «Lost Boys» – Phoebe Bridgers

- «My Only Angel» – Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD

- «Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix» – Bruce Springsteen

- «Trinidad» – Geese

- «What's Wrong With Me» – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «Your Favorite Toy» – Foo Fighters

18. Best Rock Album

- Vol. II – Angine de Poitrine

- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters

- The Wow! Signal – Muse

- Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones

- Frozen Charlotte – Jack White

19. Best Alternative Music Performance

- «Fabienk» – Angine de Poitrine

- «Kill Me» – Phoebe Bridgers

- «Au Pays du Cocaine» – Geese

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «Reliquia» – ROSALÍA

- «Showbiz» – Hayley Williams

20. Best Alternative Music Album

- I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes

- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

- Music, Fashion, Film – Charli XCX

- Getting Killed – Geese

- The Mountain – Gorillaz

- LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA

R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry

21. Best R&B Solo Performance

- «Morning Dew (Donk)» – Beyoncé

- «Out the Window» – Kehlani

- «Let Me» – Victoria Monét

- «Pressha» – Jill Scott

- «What You Need» – Tems

22. Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

- «Fallin'» – Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas

- «47th Street» – Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy

- «Sweet Nuthins» – Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas

- «Mess» – PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «To B Honest» – Jill Scott featuring JID

23. Best Traditional R&B Performance

- «I Found Myself» – Durand Bernarr

- «Can't Let Go» – Lalah Hathaway

- «Beautiful People» – Jill Scott

- «My Muse» – Leon Thomas

- «If I Let You» – The Womack Sisters

24. Best R&B Song

- «Let Me» – Victoria Monét

- «My Muse» – Leon Thomas

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «Out The Window» – Kehlani

- «Pressha» – Jill Scott

- «What You Need» – Tems

25. Best Progressive R&B Album

- BERNARR. – Durand Bernarr

- Waves – Moonchild

- The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas

- PHOLKS – Leon Thomas

- Distracted – Thundercat

26. Best R&B Album

- BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) – Chris Brown

- When the City Sleeps – Alex Isley

- Kehlani – Kehlani

- Saturday Night – PJ Morton

- To Whom This May Concern – Jill Scott

27. Best Rap Performance

- «Good Flirts» – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

- «ErrTime» – Cardi B

- «Run It Back!!» – De La Soul featuring Nas

- «LET 'EM KNOW» – T.I.

- «Body» – Don Toliver

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

28. Best Melodic Rap Performance

- «This Woman» – Busta Rhymes

- «Safe» – Cardi B, Kehlani

- «girl, get up.» – Doechii featuring SZA

- «E85» – Don Toliver

- «Watching Us» – Wale, Leon Thomas

29. Best Rap Song

- «E85» – Don Toliver

- «ErrTime» – Cardi B

- «girl, get up.» – Doechii featuring SZA

- «LET 'EM KNOW» – T.I.

- «Spend Dat» – Yung Miami

30. Best Rap Album

- DILLIGENCE II – Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

- AM I THE DRAMA? – Cardi B

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- GOD GOTTA AFRO & GOLD HOOPS – Rapsody

- OCTANE – Don Toliver

- EVERYTHING IS A LOT. – Wale

- BULLY - DELUXE – Kanye West (Ye)

31. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

- Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel

- The Color of Rain – Aja Monet

- A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz

- How Love Grows – Jwalt (& Claydough)

- Leap Life – Saul Williams

Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

32. Best Jazz Performance

- «In Walked Bud» – Jon Batiste

- «Good Life - Tamron Hall Main Title Theme» – The Baylor Project

- «Sophisticated Lady» – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

- «The Lady Is a Tramp» – Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)» – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach

33. Best Jazz Vocal Album

- For Dinah – Ledisi

- The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato

- Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell

- With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

- The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis

34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

- Monk Movements – Jon Batiste

- We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin

- Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea

- Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner

- Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny

35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

- Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band

- Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely

- 25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

- Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung

36. Best Latin Jazz Album

- Filin – Melissa Aldana

- Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias

- Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez

- Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba

- El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

37. Best Alternative Jazz Album

- Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science

- Who Asked? – DOMi & JD Beck

- Purpose – Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore

- Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons & Kenny Beats

38. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

- «A Couple Minutes» – Olivia Dean

- «For Good» – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

- «Madwoman» – Laufey

- «I Hate the Way I Look Today.» – RAYE

- «all that's left» – Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman

39. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

- Good Grief – Sara Bareilles

- The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney

- Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan

- An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.

- Whatever's Clever! – Charlie Puth

40. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

- Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste

- Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin

- A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

- Barcode – Ben Wendel

41. Best Musical Theater Album

- Chess the Musical

- The Lost Boys

- Ragtime

- Schmigadoon!

- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Country & American Roots Music

42. Best Country Solo Performance

- «The Whole World» – Vince Gill

- «Choosin' Texas» – Ella Langley

- «Dry Spell» – Kacey Musgraves

- «Can't Sit Still» – Lainey Wilson

- «Gary» – Stephen Wilson Jr.

43. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

- «Butterfly» – Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton

- «Here» – Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton

- «Horses and Divorces» – Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

- «Light of a Clear Blue Morning» – Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «Phone, Keys, Wallet» – Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

44. Best Country Song

- «Beautiful Things» – Megan Moroney

- «Choosin' Texas» – Ella Langley

- «Dry Spell» – Kacey Musgraves

- «Hardwired» – Stephen Wilson Jr.

- «Phone, Keys, Wallet» – Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

45. Best Traditional Country Album

- Clovis – Charley Crockett

- 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline – Vince Gill

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Banks of the Trinity – Cody Johnson

- Workin' Man: Willie Sings Merle – Willie Nelson

- Once Upon a Second Time Around – Charlie Worsham

46. Best Contemporary Country Album

- Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini

- Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

- Dandelion – Ella Langley

- Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney

- Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

47. Best American Roots Performance

- «Still Crying» – Sara Bareilles

- «You Without Me» – Brandi Carlile

- «Coyote» – Chuck Leah

- «Human Mind» – Mavis Staples

- «No Kings» – Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez

48. Best Americana Performance

- «Heartland» – Sara Bareilles

- «Returning to Myself» – Brandi Carlile

- «Sad and Beautiful World» – Mavis Staples

- «Mill Town Flood» – Billy Strings

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «Masks Off» – Jesse Welles

49. Best American Roots Song

- «Masks Off» – Jesse Welles

- «My Full Name» – Madison Cunningham

- «Returning to Myself» – Brandi Carlile

- «Tennessee Sunshine» – Grant Maloy Smith

- «Waist Deep» – Alabama Shakes

50. Best Americana Album

- Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile

- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples

- Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band

- Masks Off – Jesse Welles

- World's Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams

51. Best Bluegrass Album

- Rattlin' Bones – Bronwyn

- Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown & Steve Martin

- Bluegrass Women – Lindsay Lou

- So Much for Goodbyes – Billy Strings

- Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka

52. Best Traditional Blues Album

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp

- B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa

- Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience – Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

- BLUES NOW – GA-20, Charlie Musselwhite

- Slideways – Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials

53. Best Contemporary Blues Album

- Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito

- Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish

- Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster

- Hard Road – Christone «Kingfish» Ingram

- The Breakdown – Keb' Mo'

54. Best Traditional Folk Album

- The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck

- North Node – Natalie & Brittany Haas

- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouelette

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Together Again – Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

- Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025) – Jesse Welles

55. Best Contemporary Folk Album

- Le Sigh – Kris Angelis

- Ace – Madison Cunningham

- The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan

- Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids

- Bloodline – Mon Rovía

56. Best Regional Roots Music Album

- Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes

- Live at Tipitina's 2025 – Dumpstaphunk

- This Village – Ranky Tanky

- Ain't No Dying – The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

- Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee & Genevieve Gros-Louis

Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music

57. Best Gospel Performance/Song

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «Thank You for Everything» – Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard

- «Watches Over Me» – Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker & The Brent Fisher Orchestra

- «Promises 2.0» – Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

- «Mercy» – PJ Morton

- «At the Cross» – CeCe Winans

58. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

- «God I'm Just Grateful» – Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore

- «Ale-Luya Medley» – Israel & New Breed

- «The Jesus I Know Now» – Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson

- «Living Water» – Lecrae

- «Left It in the River» – Jamie MacDonald

- «Worthy of It All (Worthy)» – CeCe Winans

59. Best Gospel Album

- Devotion – Cory Henry

- Revival: Live in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

- Closer (Live in Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Sunday Morning – PJ Morton

- The Hymns – CeCe Winans

60. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

- Shiloh – DOE

- CORITOS Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed

- KING OF HEARTS - IN THE ROOM! – Brandon Lake

- Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald

- Breathe On It – Tauren Wells

61. Best Roots Gospel Album

- Through the Fire – Jason Crabb

- On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace

- Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige

- A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck & New River

- Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive

Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age

62. Best Latin Song

- «Ahí» – Karol G, Drake

- «¿Cómo Se Ama?» – Jorge Drexler

- «Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día» – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «La Perla» – ROSALÍA, Yahritza y Su Esencia

- «Niño» – Milo J

63. Best Latin Pop Album

- NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO – KAROL G

- FEMME FATALE – Mon Laferte

- MUDA – Carín León

- ¿Dónde Es El After? – Rawayana

- Bendito Verano – Elena Rose

64. Best Música Urbana Album

- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- OMERTA – J Balvin, Ryan Castro

- HOPI SENDÉ – Ryan Castro

- OMAKASE – Alvaro Diaz

- EL GREEN PRINT: La Saga (Disc 1) – FEID VS FERXXO – Feid

- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko

65. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

- FREE SPIRITS – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

- Taracá – Jorge Drexler

- La Vida Era Más Corta – Milo J

- JuanesTeban – Juanes

- Shine – Fito Paez

66. Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

- LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR – Grupo Frontera

- Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante

- La Madrina – Mari Nobre

- DINASTÍA (DELUXE) – Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

- ¡VIDA MÉXICO! – Carlos Rivera

67. Best Tropical Latin Album

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- País Portatil – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

- El Alma en Clave – Luis Enrique

- Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya – Fonseca

- Más Que Palabras – Grupo Niche

- El Último Disco Vol. 1 – Carlos Vives

68. Best Global Music Performance

- «Varuvaayi» – Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha

- «Una Flor en Cada Estrella» – KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

- «Bando [Orchestral]» – Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

- «Porcelana» – ROSALÍA, Dougie F

- «Dai Dai» – Shakira, Burna Boy

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

69. Best African Music Performance

- «Gratitude» – Asake

- «Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)» – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

- «No Tradition, No Africa» – King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni

- «Big Daddy» – Tems

- «Jogodo» – Wizkid & Asake

70. Best Global Music Album

- EQUILIBRIUM – Anitta

- ORIADÉ – Davido

- HOPE!! – Angélique Kidjo

- STARRGIRL – Ayra Starr

- LOVE IS A KINGDOM – Tems

71. Best Reggae Album

- Too Too Bad – Buju Banton

- Exile – Chronixx

- Brightside – Ziggy Marley

- The Art of Acceptance – Protoje

- SUPERNOVA – Runkus

- Lottery – Shaggy

72. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

- Night Music – Vicente Avella

- Balance – Paul Avgerinos

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Liminal – Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

- Unspoken Psalms – Chris Redding

- Tantrika – White Sun

Children's, Comedy, Audiobooks & Visual Media

73. Best Children's Music Album

- All in Good Time – Snooknuk

- Hasta La Vista…Baby – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

- Little Birdie's Big Symphony – Scott & Mark Hoying

- Magnificent – Lachi

- Starchild, Vol. 1 – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

74. Best Comedy Album

- Good Girl – Nikki Glaser

- Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah

- Legacy – Wanda Sykes

- 100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen

- Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross

- The Unstoppable... – Dave Chappelle

75. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Future Boy – Michael J. Fox

- The Look – Michelle Obama

- The Man on the Run – Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

- Remix Meditation – Lil Jon

- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton

- Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry

76. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

- The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Various Artists

- Stranger Things Season 5 – Various Artists

- Wicked: For Good – Various Artists

- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

- Wuthering Heights – Charli XCX

77. Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

- The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson

- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

- Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson

- Widow's Bay – David Fleming

78. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes – John Paesano

- 007: First Light – Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith

- Ghost of Yōtei – Toma Otowa

- Marvel's Wolverine – David Fleming

- Star Wars: Zero Company – Gordy Haab

79. Best Song Written for Visual Media

- «House» [From Wuthering Heights] – Charli XCX featuring John Cale

- «I Knew It, I Knew You» [From Toy Story 5] – Taylor Swift

- «Need Someone» [From The Pitt] – Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik

- «No Place Like Home» [From Wicked: For Good] – Cynthia Erivo

- «RUNWAY» [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] – Lady Gaga, Doechii

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

80. Best Music Video

- «Lost Boys» – Phoebe Bridgers

- «STORM» – GENER8ION, Yung Lean

- «hate that i made you love me» – Ariana Grande

- «Click Clack Symphony.» – RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer

- «Berghain» – ROSALÍA featuring Björk & Yves Tumor

81. Best Music Film

- To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire

- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live – Billie Eilish

- Man on the Run – Paul McCartney

- EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Elvis Presley

- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story

Package, Notes & Historical

82. Best Recording Package

- Coloring Book – Weezer

- Horizons / West – Thrice

- If You Can Hold Your Breath – Karate

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Nothing's About to Happen to Me – Mitski

- Power to the People – John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band

83. Best Album Cover

- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody

- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples

- This Mirror Weighs a Ton – Interpol

- West End Girl – Lily Allen

- What Happened to the Streets? – 21 Savage

84. Best Album Notes

- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier

- Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live) – Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre

- Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings – Antal Dorati

- Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey

- Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) – The Monkees

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

85. Best Historical Album

- The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963 – Bob Dylan

- Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set

- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier

- Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey

- Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 – Tomasz Stańko

Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement

86. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

- LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA

- Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

- Nine Inch Noize – Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize

- The Thread – Willow

87. Best Engineered Album, Classical

- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra

- Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World"; Simon: Four Black American Dances

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 "Resurrection"

- Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be

- Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light

- Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine

88. Producer of the Year, Classical

- Blanton Alspaugh

- Silas Brown

- Dmitriy Lipay

- Elaine L. Martone

- Dirk Sobotka

89. Best Immersive Audio Album

- Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) – Elton John

- Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack)

- The Grotesque & The Sublime

- One Size Fits All – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention

- petal – Ariana Grande

90. Best Instrumental Composition

- «ÉPILOGUE» – DOMi & JD Beck

- «Found in a Frozen Fog» – Punch Brothers

- «King of Coins» – ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- «listen... (from Disclosure Day)» – John Williams

- «Solace (Compassion)» – Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer

91. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

- «Blackbird» – New York Vocal Collective

- «Olha Maria» – Ben Wendel

- «Overjoyed (Live)» – Chick Corea

- «Radio Newsreel» – John Powell

- «Sir Duke» – Kings Return

92. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

- «Click Clack Symphony.» – RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer

- «The Governor's Waltz» – Phoebe Bridgers

- «Moon River» – Studio Intensive Orchestra featuring Nnenna Freelon

- «Send in the Clowns» – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

- «Shrink to Fantasy» – Willow

- «SMALL EYES» – DOMi & JD Beck

Classical

93. Best Orchestral Performance

- An American Dream? – Barbara Hannigan, Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Clyne: Color Field – Marin Alsop, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

- Cuong: Orbital – David Alan Miller, Albany Symphony

- John Williams and 'The President's Own,' Vol. 3 – John Williams, United States Marine Band

- Pájaros Mágicos – Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic

94. Best Opera Recording

- Barber: Vanessa

- Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

- Davis: The Central Park Five

- Little: What Belongs to You

- Mazzoli: Breaking the Waves

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

95. Best Choral Performance

- Hearne: Farming – The Crossing

- Here I Am – True Concord Voices & Tucson Girls Chorus

- Hopkins: My Fatherland – The Bach Choir & Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral

- Talbot: Piedra de Sol (Sunstone) – Conspirare

- Yee: Trans Requiem – Novus NY, Trinity Choir & Trinity Youth Chorus

96. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

- Bridgetower Project - Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D'Rivera – Ilya Kaler & Rasa Vitauskaite

- In Her Hands – Neave Trio

- Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos – Alarm Will Sound

- Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato & Time for Three

- Rhythm Nation – PUBLIQuartet

97. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Cuong: Re(new)al – Sandbox Percussion

- Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 – Han Chen

- Stewart: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart

- Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy – Yo-Yo Ma

98. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

- Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan

- Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling

- The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton

- Over My Head – John Holiday

- Solitude – Reginald Mobley

99. Best Classical Compendium

- Black Mozart – Jon Batiste

- My Brother's Keeper

- Renewal - Music of Viet Cuong

- Rise – Imani Winds

- 25x25 – Sō Percussion

100. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

- Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay – Mason Bates

- Davis: The Central Park Five – Anthony Davis

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

- Dennehy: Violin Concerto – Donnacha Dennehy

- Snider: Forward Into Light – Sarah Kirkland Snider

- Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart