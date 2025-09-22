Woman Arrested for Hiding Mother's Death, Collecting Pension for Years - iefimerida.gr

A 62-year-old woman has been arrested after police discovered she had concealed her mother's death for years, buried her in a makeshift grave next to their home, and continued to illegally collect her pension and disability benefits.

The case in the village of Kleidí came to light after a prosecutor ordered an investigation into the elderly woman's whereabouts.

When police informed the daughter, a local civil servant, that they would be conducting a check, she allegedly tried to find someone to pose as her deceased mother.

According to police, the suspect claimed her mother died two years ago but that she hid the death to continue receiving the benefits to cover high expenses.

The investigation was launched after the woman reportedly told neighbors her mother was in a care facility while asking for help to conceal the situation from authorities.

In the presence of a magistrate, police exhumed a human skeleton wrapped in bedding from a grave next to the family home.

A forensic examination has been ordered to confirm the identity and cause of death.

The woman faces multiple charges, including concealment of a body, fraud, and negligent homicide.