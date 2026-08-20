Woman Found Dead in Larissa Basement After Months of Unpaid Rent - iefimerida.gr

The body of a woman in her 60s has been found in a basement apartment in Larissa, in a discovery that has shocked the local community and raised questions about social isolation.

The woman, who lived alone, is believed to have died many months ago, possibly close to a year or more before her remains were discovered on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Neighbours said no foul odour came from the flat, which may have prevented anyone from noticing her death.

The discovery was made when the landlord entered the property after about 12 months of unpaid rent and building fees.

He found the woman’s body in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police and emergency services were called immediately, and the remains were later removed by a funeral home.

A forensic examination is expected to determine the exact cause and time of death, while a preliminary investigation is underway.

Residents described the woman as solitary and kind, and said she had health issues related to diabetes.

The building manager said she had stopped paying common charges in October 2024, after previously being consistent with her obligations.

“She was a lonely, polite and very reliable lady, but it seems no one close to her looked for her after she disappeared,” the manager said.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The woman is reported to have had a sister living in Thessaloniki, who was informed immediately after the discovery.

The case has reignited debate in Greece about elderly people living alone and the lack of systematic checks on vulnerable residents in urban buildings.