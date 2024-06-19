Wildfires grip Greece - iefimerida.gr

Wildfires flared across Greece on Tuesday, with the most concerning blaze scorching brushland on the Cycladic island of Milos.

Strong winds fanned the flames in the Zefyria area, near the island’s airport, prompting authorities to send SMS alerts urging residents and visitors to evacuate two nearby beaches as a precaution.

Milos' landscape is primarily arid brushland with some crops, but lacks significant forests.

Firefighters extinguished 35 of the 41 wildfires reported nationwide on Tuesday, with the remaining six brought under control.

Greek civil protection officials have warned residents about the heightened wildfire risk and implemented bans on certain outdoor activities. The fire brigade and other emergency services remain on high alert.