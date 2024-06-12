Weather forecast: Very hot on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Very high temperatures and winds from westerly directions are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 24C to 39C. Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 25C and 40C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 27C and 43C. Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 26C -42C. Mostly fair in Athens, 27C-43C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 25C-37C.