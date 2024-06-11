Weather forecast: Very high temperatures on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Very high temperatures for the current season and westerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. The weather conditions favour the transfer of African dust. Scattered clouds in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 24 to 40C. Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 25C and 40C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 25C and 43C. Sunny in the Aegean islands and Crete, 26C-42C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 26C-41C; the same for Thessaloniki, 25C-38C.