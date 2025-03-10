Weather forecast: Rainy and warm on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Rain is forecast on Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible locally and African dust in the west and south. Southerly winds registering 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 and 8 at sea.
Temperatures will range from 05C to 23C. In Athens, overcast. Southerly winds registering from 3 to 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 07C to 21C. In Thessaloniki, overcast as of midday, with sporadic rain and thunderstorms possible. Southerly winds from 2 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 05C to 20C.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο