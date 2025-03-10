Weather forecast: Rainy and warm on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Rain is forecast on Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible locally and African dust in the west and south. Southerly winds registering 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 and 8 at sea.

Temperatures will range from 05C to 23C. In Athens, overcast. Southerly winds registering from 3 to 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 07C to 21C. In Thessaloniki, overcast as of midday, with sporadic rain and thunderstorms possible. Southerly winds from 2 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 05C to 20C.