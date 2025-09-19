Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly sunny weather is forecast in most parts of Greece on Saturday, barring some clouds over the eastern mainland and Crete.

Winds north-northeasterly, ranging between 3-5 Beaufort in the west, 5-7 Beaufort in eastern Greece and up to 8 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will range between 13C and 28-29C in northern Greece, from 18C to 30-31C in western parts of the country, between 16C and 29-30C on the eastern mainland and between 19C and 27-28C on the islands. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 19C and 27-28C. Same in Thessaloniki, with similar temperatures.