Weather forecast: Generally fair on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Generally fair weather is forecast on Saturday, with some cloudiness leading to rain at high elevations in Macedonia and Epirus.

Northerly winds registering 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 at the Aegean Sea. Temperatures ranging from 20C to 40C. In Athens, fair weather with north-northeasterly winds registering 4 to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 25C to 37C. In Thessaloniki, generally fair with gradual cloudiness at higher elevations after midday. South-southeasterly winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 23C to 37C.