Weather forecast: Generally fair on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Generally fair weather is forecast on Friday, with slight cloudiness and rain or thunderstorms possible in the Dodecanese Islands, improving in late afternoon.

Northerly winds registering 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, up to 8 in the Aegean. Temperatures will remain high, ranging from 20C to 40C. In Athens, fair weather with northerly winds registering 4 to 8 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 26C to 37C. In Thessaloniki, fair with variable winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 24C to 37C.