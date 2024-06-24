 Weather forecast: Cloudy on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Weather forecast: Cloudy on Tuesday

Δραστική μεταβολή του καιρού από τα μέσα της επόμενης εβδομάδας
Φωτογραφία αρχείου: EUROKINISSI/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Generally fair weather is forecast on Tuesday with scattered clouds on the mainland. Northerly winds registering 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale and up to 7 in the Aegean. Temperatures ranging from 20C to 38C.

In Athens, scattered clouds becoming denser as of midday. Variable winds registering from 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, temperatures from 23C to 38C. In Thessaloniki, the same, with variable winds up to 4 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 23C to 33C.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ