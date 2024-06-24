Weather forecast: Cloudy on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Generally fair weather is forecast on Tuesday with scattered clouds on the mainland. Northerly winds registering 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale and up to 7 in the Aegean. Temperatures ranging from 20C to 38C.

In Athens, scattered clouds becoming denser as of midday. Variable winds registering from 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, temperatures from 23C to 38C. In Thessaloniki, the same, with variable winds up to 4 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 23C to 33C.