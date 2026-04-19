Weather forecast: Scattered clouds on Monday - iefimerida.gr

Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 09C to 22C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 12C and 23C.

Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 12C and 25C. Mostly fair in the Aegean islands and Crete, 14C-22C. Scattered clouds in Attica, 12C-25C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 12C-22C.