Vouliagmeni Nightclub Shut Down After Teenagers Hospitalized - iefimerida.gr

A Vouliagmeni nightclub has been closed and its owner is being sought by authorities after a youth-oriented party resulted in eight teenagers being hospitalized, one of whom, a 15-year-old girl, remains under medical supervision.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about underage drinking and lack of supervision at events marketed to high school students.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The teenagers, who attended a "school festival" at the club on Vouliagmeni Avenue, reportedly fell ill after consuming alcohol. While authorities are still investigating whether the cause was excessive alcohol consumption or tainted drinks, the severity of the situation prompted the immediate closure of the establishment.

"Half of them had passed out, and others were vomiting," recounted a teenage girl who witnessed the chaotic scene as several attendees collapsed, with some being carried out unconscious. "Even as I was leaving, there were still kids inside who were unresponsive and needed help."

The nightclub had been rented out for the event, which was promoted to high school students across the Attica region.

Buses transported teenagers to the venue, but shockingly, no adult chaperones were present. One attendee told Mega TV, "The student council only informed us of the time and place; there was no supervision at all."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Adding to the concern, alcohol reportedly flowed freely at the event. One father, who arrived to find his daughter and numerous other intoxicated teenagers, some lying on the sidewalk, claimed, "My daughter and her friends bought a bottle of vodka and a bottle of gin for €280, and they were sold to them without any age verification."

ERT sources indicate that alcohol samples from the venue are being analyzed to determine if any drinks were diluted with harmful substances, sometimes referred to as "bomb drinks."

This incident has ignited public anger, with parents demanding accountability for the lack of oversight at youth events.

The Municipality of Athens has pledged swift action in collaboration with the Hellenic Police to ensure legal consequences and address public safety concerns related to the club's operations.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The case highlights a broader issue of nightlife venues hosting school-related events without adequate age controls.

As the investigation continues, authorities aim to determine who is responsible and explore potential measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The nightclub will remain closed until further notice.