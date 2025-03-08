Violence Erupts in Athens as Protests Mark Anniversary of Tempe Train Disaster - iefimerida.gr

A peaceful demonstration commemorating the anniversary of the deadly Tempe train crash descended into chaos Thursday as masked protesters clashed with police in central Athens.

The violence erupted near Syntagma Square, where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was addressing Parliament, underscoring the lingering public anger and frustration over the tragedy.

Hooded individuals hurled Molotov cocktails and projectiles at police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The clashes spread towards the Propylaea area before demonstrators regrouped near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where the protest continued. One man was injured in the confrontation and treated at the scene.

The demonstration marked the February 2023 train collision in Tempe, which claimed 57 lives and ignited widespread outrage over systemic safety failures in Greece's rail network.

While the initial march proceeded peacefully, a group of masked individuals escalated tensions, triggering the violent confrontations.

Authorities reported four detentions and three arrests by late Thursday evening. The unrest highlights the deep-seated public anger over the Tempe tragedy and broader dissatisfaction with the government's response and accountability.

Opposition parties, including Syriza and Pasok, have been vocal in their criticism of the government's handling of the incident and its aftermath.

The clashes, coinciding with Mitsotakis' parliamentary address, further underscore the tense political climate in Greece. With protests expected to continue in the coming days, police remain on high alert.