Viohalco Reports Revenue Surge, Profitability Gains in 2024 - iefimerida.gr

Metal processing conglomerate Viohalco announced a revenue increase to 6.6 billion euros in 2024, up from 6.3 billion euros in 2023, signaling robust growth despite challenging market conditions.

The Belgium-based, Greek-owned holding company, traded on both Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), also reported significant improvements in operational profitability and a reduced net debt position.

Consolidated operational profitability (a-EBITDA) rose to 604 million euros, a 12% increase from 537 million euros in 2023, driven by improved performance across most segments.

Consolidated profit before income tax surged to 274 million euros, compared to 91 million euros in 2023, attributed to the stabilization of metal prices and reduced financial expenses.

"In 2024, Viohalco demonstrated resilience and agility, effectively navigating external challenges," said CEO Ippokratis Ioannis Stassinopoulos.

"We delivered a strong performance, growing a-EBITDA by over 12% to EUR 604 million and a significant increase in profit before income tax to EUR 274 million, despite persisting inflationary pressures and weak European growth."

Mr. Stassinopoulos further highlighted the company's success in reducing net debt by 360 million euros, bringing it to 1.513 billion euros, alongside notable operational improvements across Viohalco's diverse segments.