 Very high risk of fire in two Greek regions including Attica - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Very high risk of fire in two Greek regions including Attica

Fire brigade vehicle
Fire brigade vehicle / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

There is a very high (category 4) fire risk on Wednesday in two Greek regions. Specifically, according to the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at the climate crisis and civil protection ministry, there is very high risk in the regions of Attica and Evia (central Greece).

The general secretariat has advised state and local services in these areas to be on alert so as to immediately deal with any fires that may occur, including aerial and ground patrols.

There will also be a precautionary ban on the circulation of vehicles and people within national parks, forests and high-risk areas.

The ministry advised people to be exceptionally careful and avoid any activity in the open that could accidentally cause a fire, such as burning vegetation, using machinery that creates sparks, lighting barbecues, or throwing away lit cigarettes. It also reminded the public to alert the fire brigade via the emergency number 199 in the case of fire.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ