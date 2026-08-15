Very high risk of fire in several regions of Greece on Sunday - iefimerida.gr

Most of Greece is placed under a Red Code alert on Sunday, as the Fire Risk Map issued on Saturday by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection forecast a category 4 risk of fire.

Specifically, the following areas are placed under a Red Code alert on Sunday:

Region of Attica (including Kythira island)

Regional Units of Boeotia and Evia, both in the Region of Central Greece (including Skyros island)

Regional Units of the Cycladic Islands, in the Region of the South Aegean, and

Region of Crete.

A 'Red Code' designation means that all equipment and personnel are mobilised to be ready to act, while all municipalities and Regions are alerted to expect to be prepared as well and inform all related services. In addition, the Fire Brigade will be on full alert on Sunday, increasing patrols by air and ground in tandem with police and the military. Among measures implemented the same day will be the preventive ban by Civil Protection of traffic and pedestrian circulation in national parks, forests, and areas prone to fire.

For more information on self-protection from forest fires, citizens may visit the site of the General Secretariat of Civil Protection at www.civilprotection.gr.