Very high risk of fire in eight Greek regions on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

There is a very high (category 4) fire risk on Wednesday in eight Greek regions, including Attica. Specifically, according to the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at the climate crisis and civil protection ministry, there is very high risk in the regions of Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Fthiotida and Fokida), Thessaly (Larissa and Magnesia) and the region of the Peloponnese (Corinth, Argolida).

The general secretariat has advised state and local services in these areas to be on alert so as to immediately deal with any fires that may occur, including aerial and ground patrols.

There will also be a precautionary ban on the circulation of vehicles and people within national parks, forests and high-risk areas.

The ministry advised people to be exceptionally careful and avoid any activity in the open that could accidentally cause a fire, such as burning vegetation, using machinery that creates sparks, lighting barbecues, or throwing away lit cigarettes. It also reminded the public to alert the fire brigade via the emergency number 199 in the case of fire.